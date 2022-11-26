(Fighting New Crown Pneumonia) Japan will fully supply domestically produced new crown oral medicine Russian experts say there may be a new wave of infections

China News Agency, Beijing, November 25th. Comprehensive news: According to data from the WHO website, as of 18:38 on the 24th Central European Time (1:38 on the 25th Beijing Time), the number of confirmed new crown cases worldwide increased by 224,452 compared with the previous day. Cases reached 636,089,587; deaths increased by 512 to 6,604,704.

Asia: Japan will fully supply domestically produced new crown oral drugs

According to a report by Kyodo News on the 25th, Japanese Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference that day that the new crown oral drug “XOCOVA” of Shionogi Pharmaceutical Company, which was previously urgently approved, will be fully supplied from the 28th. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that medicine must be delivered to the people as soon as possible.

Japan’s Shionogi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced on the 24th that it has applied to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for approval to manufacture and sell the recombinant protein new crown vaccine developed by the company, which is mainly for the first vaccination and booster vaccination of adults.

According to a report from South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention Headquarters on the 25th, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had 53,698 new confirmed cases compared with 0:00 the previous day, with a total of 26,837,840 confirmed cases; 55 new deaths, with a total of 30,278 cases.

Singapore’s Minister of Health Wang Yikang said on his social media account on the 24th that the government has begun to distribute the fourth round of new coronavirus rapid antigen detection (ART) instruments. More than 1.5 million households can receive this detector one after another. Wang Yekang reminded the public to carry out self-testing, especially those who have recently entered the country. If you feel unwell, you should get tested in time.

Europe and America: Russian experts say there may be a new wave of infections

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 24th, in the past 24 hours, Russia has added 5,784 confirmed cases and 58 deaths.

On the 25th, the TASS news agency quoted Vladimir Churanov, the chief infectious disease expert of the Russian Ministry of Health, as saying that the new subtype BQ.1.1 of the Omicron strain is more infectious than some previous subtypes, so Russia may There is a new wave of infections. The elderly and those with chronic diseases should be especially careful in autumn and winter.

According to a Reuters report on the 24th local time, Marco Cavaleri, head of vaccine strategy at the European Medicines Agency, said at a press conference that the recent booster vaccination rate of the new crown vaccine in the European Union was “disappointing.” Among high-risk groups, an average of only 29% were revaccinated or boosted with the new crown vaccine.

Although the number of new confirmed cases in the EU has not increased significantly in recent weeks, Marco Cavaleri said that the epidemic situation may change in the cold winter.

CNN reported on the 24th local time that Thanksgiving gatherings have led to an increase in people’s social activities, which has created more space for the spread of new variants of the new crown virus. Therefore, after Thanksgiving, the number of newly confirmed cases and the number of hospitalized cases in the United States will increase.

Helix, an American genetic testing company, has been monitoring the situation of the mutated strain of the new coronavirus. The company’s infectious disease experts said that according to the Helix sample survey results, the positive rate of the new crown test in the United States is rising, and the positive rate of the test positive rate among young people aged 18 to 24 is the fastest growing. (Finish)

[Responsible editor: Wang Qin]