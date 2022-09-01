Home World Japan will increase the maximum number of visitors to 50,000 per day from September 7 | TTG China
Japan will increase the maximum number of visitors to 50,000 per day from September 7

Japan will increase the maximum number of visitors to 50,000 per day from September 7

(TTG China/Comprehensive) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced today that he will loosen border control measures for epidemic prevention, and from September 7, the maximum number of people entering the country will be raised from the current 20,000 per day to 50,000 per day. In addition, the Japanese government is considering further easing entry restrictions for tourists, or no longer mandatory to be accompanied by a tour guide.

According to Bloomberg News, Fumio Kishida said that from September 7, the upper limit of the number of people entering Japan on an average day will be relaxed from the current 20,000 to 50,000, and foreign group tourists who are not accompanied by a tour guide will be allowed to enter Japan. In addition, the Japanese government originally required all entrants to have a negative PCR test report within 72 hours before boarding, but from September 7, as long as they have received three doses of the vaccine, they are not required to hold a negative PCR certificate.

According to the report, Japan will allow a limited number of people to enter from June, but only for tour groups accompanied by guides. Only 353,119 foreign tourists arrived in Japan last year, a far cry from a record 31.9 million in 2019.

According to statistics from the Japan Immigration Service (Immigration Bureau), the number of people entering Japan in July averaged about 14,000 per day. A Japanese government official said that in August, the number of people entering the country sometimes reached 20,000 a day. Each airline will adjust the number of flights on international routes according to the upper limit of the number of people entering the country stipulated by the government.

