

Japanese congressman flees to Taiwan Chinese embassy in Japan: Immediately stop the attempt to make trouble in the Taiwan Strait

#Japanese parliamentarians channeling Taiwan#[Japanese parliamentarians channeling Taiwan Chinese embassy in Japan: Immediately stop the attempt to make waves in the Taiwan Strait]Keiji Furuya and other Japanese politicians ignored the solemn representations of the Chinese side, insisted on visiting Taiwan, China, and met with Tsai Ing-wen and the DPP authorities. The relevant actions blatantly violate the one-China principle, maliciously interfere in China‘s internal affairs, and seriously disrupt regional peace and security. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this, and will take effective measures to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity. It should be emphasized that the one-China principle is the basic norm of international relations and the general consensus of the international community. No one can change the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and nothing can stop China from achieving complete national reunification.

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.