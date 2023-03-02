Japanese defense budget hits record high protesters: the government is going further and further down the wrong path

CCTV News Client News On February 28, the Japanese House of Representatives passed the budget for fiscal year 2023, in which the defense budget was as high as 6.8 trillion yen (about 340 billion yuan), a record high. On March 1, people and parliamentarian representatives in Tokyo, Japan held a rally in front of the prime minister’s residence, opposing the Japanese government’s increase in the defense budget, calling on the Japanese government to follow the path of peaceful development and not to repeat the mistakes of war.

Japanese public Jun Numakura: The Japanese government hastily passed a resolution without national deliberation, and many people feel very angry. The passage of the defense budget resolution by the House of Representatives is an important historical turning point. If the lessons of history are not learned, it may become the beginning of a new war and go further and further down the wrong path.

Japanese public Koji Sugihara: The Japanese government passed the new version of the three security documents on December 16 last year, and made a hasty decision without deliberation by the people and the Diet. Now, in order to achieve their goals, they have already passed the budget at the meeting of the House of Representatives on February 28. In particular, they have the ability to counterattack enemy bases and purchase a large number of long-range missiles from the United States that can reach other countries. Military expenditures will double within 5 years , Japan will become a military power. This violates Article 9 of the Japanese Peace Constitution. As a Japanese citizen, I find it unacceptable and very angry.

In addition, the Japanese government’s practice of increasing the defense budget has undoubtedly increased the living burden of the people.

Japanese public Koji Sugihara: In the end, we will increase taxes and cut other expenses needed for people’s livelihood (to meet the budget).

Japanese citizen Akiko Kobayashi: There are still many people who are struggling with their lives. I hope that more budget can be used for people’s lives.

Some members of Congress also came to the rally to express their opposition to the Japanese government’s approach.

Akiko Oishi, member of the Japanese House of Representatives: This is not a budget for the national interest, but a budget that deviates from the national interest. By increasing the cost of defense tied to American tanks, this is a war economy that creates a vicious cycle that makes life difficult for people and even gets involved in wars.