- Japanese Defense Minister Holds Talks with Chinese Defense Minister and Others in Singapore RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Japanese and Chinese defense ministers confirm liaison mechanism experts: Japan can be used as a bridge between the United States and China, but the hotline may be invalid due to China Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Japanese Defense Minister: Japan’s strengthening of military power is not a threat to other countries Lianhe Zaobao
- The Chinese and Japanese defense ministers met on the sidelines and confirmed the use of the defense direct hotline- International- Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- The U.S., Japan, and South Korea defense ministers signed an agreement to realize real-time sharing of North Korean missile launch information by the end of the year Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
