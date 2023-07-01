“Japanese Fantastic Literature”: an essay between history and pop culture.

When I was about to read the book “Ancient, Modern and Contemporary Japanese Fantastic Literature” by Massimo Soumaré, published by the Lindau Publishing House, it was like embarking on a literary journey, made up of historical and folk references of a country that always has something to discover, with a centuries-old culture that is inserted in various forms in various forms.

In this essay the author accompanies us to get to know the literature of the Fantastic, Horror, Science Fiction and Fantasy through authors and works that have decreed its success, starting from the Myths and legends of the Rising Sun kept in works such as the “Kojiki” and the ” Nihom Shoki”, which evolved with the cultural-literary forms we know today.

Genres that have repeatedly mixed with each other, giving rise to many sub-genres through the various eras. For example, Edogawa Rampo is considered the initiator of the modern Japanese detective story, so much so that he founded the TANTEI (Japanese detective writers’ club) in 1947, in which horror elements appeared.

Another author like Miyazawa Kenji, with his works influenced Matsumoto Leiji in the field of manga and the case of “Galaxy Espress 999” but it was not an isolated case, even Tanaka Hidemitsu who wrote “Where I go” in 1974 was at the origin of the 1979 anime “Blue Noah”.

Over the decades, the themes and form have changed, also due to the transformation of the social fabric and therefore in the 80s, for example, the literature of the fantastic (Genso Bungaku) ​​is different from fantasy.

These fantastic novels have also contributed to fix in the collective imagination figures that were little known, it is the case of Yamada Futaro who gave an almost magical vision to the figure of the Shinobi, in which he united elements of the fantastic to these warriors of the Middle Ages Japanese.

The interest from the public increases, so much so that in 1962 the first Science Fiction convention is organized, arousing the keen interest of the Japanese intellectual avant-garde.

Massimo creates an interesting work, as he deals in depth with genres that have contextualized themselves in the social fabric, becoming an integral part of its culture. A reading that allows you to approach and learn about the evolution of a particular suggestive and engaging literary branch that evolves and reaches fans of all ages through various means such as TV, video games, manga.

A book that presents both a historical fresco of how literature evolves, and as a pop cultural form that is not limited only to a niche of enthusiasts but which becomes a global form of expression.

After you have placed this work that we can consider a small encyclopedia, you will have a more complete knowledge to approach the fantastic even trivially playing a RPG.

