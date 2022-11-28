Japanese government: The number of newborns in Japan may hit a new low this year, facing a population crisis

Overseas Network, November 28. According to news from Japan’s NHK TV station on the 28th, the Japanese government stated that the number of newborns in Japan this year may be the lowest since statistics were available, and it was the first time below 800,000. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno said that Japan is facing a population crisis and will promote comprehensive policies related to marriage, pregnancy, childbirth, and child rearing as soon as possible.

According to data from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, from January to September this year, the number of newborns (including foreigners) born in Japan was about 599,000, 30,000 fewer than in 2021. And 2021 is already the year with the lowest number of newborns in Japan since statistics were available. It is estimated that the number of newborns in Japan will hit a new low throughout this year. Matsuno Hiroichi said at a press conference held on the morning of the 28th that this situation has formed a “crisis” and there are many reasons behind it. Hiroichi Matsuno said that the Japanese government will improve the social environment and introduce support policies for marriage and childbirth, so that men and women can balance work and raising children smoothly.

The number of newborns in Japan has shown a continuous downward trend since the late 1970s. In the 1990s, the number of newborns per year remained at about 1.2 million. By 2016, the number of newborns fell below 1 million for the first time. According to statistics from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of marriage registrations in Japan has continued to decline since 2000. In 2021, only 501,000 couples in Japan will register for marriage, a decrease of more than 20,000 from the previous year, the lowest since 1945. (Overseas Wang Shanning)

