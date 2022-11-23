Japanese media “Nikkei Shimbun Review” article on November 22, original title: The outside world analyzes China‘s increase in gold reserves to reduce dependence on the US dollar. The article reports as follows:

Since the beginning of this year, the central banks of many countries have increased their purchases of gold, and the outside world is concerned about whether China will also join the ranks of increasing its holdings. Analysts believe that Russia has been hit by sanctions from the Western financial system, and China and other countries must reduce their dependence on the dollar as soon as possible.

According to a report released by the World Gold Council (World Gold Council) in November, in the third quarter of this year, central banks bought a net 399.3 tons of gold, an increase of more than four times compared with the same period last year, compared with 87.7 tons in the first quarter and 186 tons in the second quarter. significantly increased compared to tons. As of now, statistics show that central banks have imported more gold than at any time since 1967.

This year, the central banks of Turkey, Uzbekistan and India purchased 31.2 tons, 26.1 tons and 17.5 tons respectively. The problem is that these specific purchases add up to around 90 tonnes, meaning it is unclear who bought the remaining around 300 tonnes.

Financial and precious metals analyst Koichiro Kamei expects some unnamed buyers, but “it is unheard of on such a large scale” and speculation abounds about the unidentified buyers. “Seeing that Russia’s overseas assets were frozen after the Russia-Ukraine conflict, some countries began to accumulate gold reserves.” Emin Yusurazu, a Turkish economist in Japan, said. “China may buy a lot of gold from Russia,” said market analyst Itsuo Toshima.

China has also taken related measures before. After the global financial crisis in 2009, the Chinese government increased its gold holdings by about 600 tons in 2015, and the relevant purchase records continued until 2019.

Central banks and government agencies have been accumulating gold reserves for a decade after the 2008 global financial crisis sapped confidence in U.S. Treasuries and other dollar-denominated assets, prompting a scramble to diversify portfolios. Emerging countries with less creditworthiness are also looking to add to their gold reserves, which are highly liquid and free of sovereign risk.

China has been selling U.S. bonds this year. Between the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the end of September, China sold $121.2 billion in U.S. Treasuries, equivalent to about 2,200 tons of gold, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. According to Chinese customs data, China‘s gold imports from Russia surged in July, more than eight times higher than in June and about 50 times higher than in the same period last year.

Nikos Kavalis, managing director of metals Focus, a precious metals consultancy, said: “Given how gold has performed in recent years, and its nature that it will not become ‘another country’s debt’, we think that the Central banks are still net inflow buyers of gold.”

As far as the current global situation is concerned, countries will not sell gold in the market, which means that the more gold they buy, the stronger the support for gold prices.

Compile/Dybala 2022-11-22

