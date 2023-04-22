Summary

[Japanese media: Expert investigation found that AI chat software ChatGPT will generate computer viruses]According to Kyodo News on the 20th, experts investigated the artificial intelligence (AI) chat software “ChatGPT” and found that if you enter instructions pretending to be a developer, it will Generate computer viruses that can be used in cybercrime. Normally, the generation of viruses will be refused, but special commands will allow it to be generated. AI developers said they had taken steps to identify questions and commands related to crime and discrimination and avoid facilitating such behavior, but the investigation found that it could be easily circumvented.