Original title: Japanese media: Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Ukraine in February or meeting with Zelensky

China News Service, January 22nd According to Reuters, citing Japanese media reports, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Ukraine in February and holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Japanese media said that as the rotating chairman of the Group of Seven (G7) this year, Japan wants to show that it plans to continue to provide support to Ukraine. Multiple government sources said Kishida would base his visit decision on Ukraine’s military situation. Japan’s foreign ministry has yet to comment.

Earlier this year, Ukraine said it had invited Kishida to visit Ukraine through the Japanese ambassador to Ukraine. Kishida later told Zelensky that he would weigh the invitation to visit Kyiv according to “various circumstances”, but no decision had been made.

It is reported that Fumio Kishida is the only leader of the G7 country who has not yet met with Zelensky.