Home World Japanese media: Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Ukraine in February or meeting with Zelensky | Fumio Kishida | Zelensky | Japan_Sina Military_Sina.com
World

Japanese media: Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Ukraine in February or meeting with Zelensky | Fumio Kishida | Zelensky | Japan_Sina Military_Sina.com

by admin

Original title: Japanese media: Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Ukraine in February or meeting with Zelensky

　　China News Service, January 22nd According to Reuters, citing Japanese media reports, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Ukraine in February and holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Japanese media said that as the rotating chairman of the Group of Seven (G7) this year, Japan wants to show that it plans to continue to provide support to Ukraine. Multiple government sources said Kishida would base his visit decision on Ukraine’s military situation. Japan’s foreign ministry has yet to comment.

Earlier this year, Ukraine said it had invited Kishida to visit Ukraine through the Japanese ambassador to Ukraine. Kishida later told Zelensky that he would weigh the invitation to visit Kyiv according to “various circumstances”, but no decision had been made.

It is reported that Fumio Kishida is the only leader of the G7 country who has not yet met with Zelensky.

See also  High-tech lights up the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony Macron invites countries to meet in Paris in 3 years_Chinese delegation

You may also like

Berlin opens up on tanks in Kiev, Moscow...

Warmth of Army Martyrs | A warm Spring...

What do Russian military experts think about Western...

Secret papers at home rekindle doubts about Joe...

California, ten dead on Chinese New Year. Killer...

The Speaker of the Russian Parliament: Ready for...

Those “Documents Men” racing against time to save...

Workplace health: Sitting is bad for your health:...

Usa, Louisiana: 12 injured in a shooting in...

“So we go in search of centenarians.” Which...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy