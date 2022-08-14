The National Diet Building of Japan (Kyodo News)

Overseas Network, August 14. According to Kyodo News, the media recently conducted a survey of 712 members of Congress. According to the statistical results, 106 of them are related to the “Unification Church”. They have either participated in church activities, or participated in elections. received church support.

Among the 106 members of Congress who are associated with the “Unification Church”, there are 82 members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, accounting for nearly 80%. Kyodo News believes that the statistical results show that the “Unification Church”, centered on the Liberal Democratic Party, has widely penetrated into Japanese politics. Japan’s new cabinet was officially established on the 10th. After the cabinet reshuffle, 7 cabinet members and 20 deputy ministers and government officials have acknowledged their association with the “unification religion”.

Japanese media believe that the successive exposure of the relationship between Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers, including cabinet members, and the “Unification Church” is one of the reasons for the decline in the Japanese government’s support rate. A person who has served as a cabinet minister said that the relationship between the ruling party and the “Unification Church” affects the stable operation of the regime and will continue to lower the cabinet approval rate. (Overseas Network – Wang Shanning)