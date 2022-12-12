The Forum on Sustainability of Taiwan-Japan Relations was held at the Grand Hotel in Taipei on the 11th. (Source: Central News Agency)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

[Look at China News, December 11, 2022](Look at the comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Li Jiaqi)JapanLiberal Democratic Party Political Investigation ChairmanKoichi HagiudaCome to Taiwan for a visit, and today (11th) was invited toTaiwan-Japan RelationsSpeech at the Sustainability Forum. He said that Chinese missiles also fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone during the military exercise against Taiwan, confirming what former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said “What’s happening in Taiwan is what’s happening in Japan“, he also expressed support for Taiwan’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and opposed changes toTaiwan Straitstatus quo.

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

According to the Central News Agency, the Taiwan-Japan Relations Sustainability Forum held its opening ceremony at the Grand Hotel Taipei on the morning of the 11th. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China, Ambassador Sakutaro Tanino and others attended the ceremony.

In his speech, Hagiuda pointed out that when the epidemic raged around the world, Japan sent vaccines to Taiwan; Taiwan sent masks and medical equipment to Japan, reflecting that “friends in times of adversity are true friends.” I hope this friendship will continue in the next 50 years. Can develop further and ascend to newer levels.

Hagiuda emphasized that the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is a high-level agreement. Japan will open up all economies that have met this condition. He also supports Taiwan’s participation in CPTPP; Taiwan targeted food produced in five counties including Fukushima in February this year. He welcomes the removal of some import controls and looks forward to the removal of other control measures as soon as possible.

Regarding the regional situation, Hagiuda pointed out that Japan, Taiwan and the United States are Pacific countries, and they communicate with each other across the ocean from the east to the west. Japan is not happy to unilaterally change the status quo through force. No matter what disputes arise, they should be resolved through peaceful diplomatic means based on the rule of law. Japan, Taiwan, and the United States will firmly move forward hand in hand in the future.

Hagiuda said that among the island chains that share basic values, including Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Kalimantan, Taiwan is the closest to mainland China. Therefore, peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait can be said to determine whether a “free and open Indo-Pacific” can be maintained in the future. touchstone.

Regarding the fact that five missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone during China‘s military exercise against Taiwan in early August, Hagiuda reiterated that Japan cannot accept acts that try to unilaterally change the status quo by force, and that actions that escalate tensions through the military should be restrained ; Therefore, it confirms the correctness of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s statement that “if something happens to Taiwan, it means something happens to Japan, which is also equivalent to something happening to the Japan-US alliance”.

Quan Yutai said in his speech that Taiwan and Japan established non-government relations in 1972, and they have such a good relationship this year after 50 years of ups and downs. During the process, the diplomacy of parliamentarians who filled the diplomatic gap played an important role. He expects this forum to be the beginning, not only to look back on the past, but also to look forward to Taiwan-Japan relations.

On the military level, Quan Yutai mentioned that China is now putting more and more economic and military pressure on Taiwan, and most Taiwanese people want to maintain the status quo. To maintain the status quo, the most important point is that Taiwan must embrace pride and self-confidence, and strengthen its self-identity.

Quan Yutai emphasized that Taiwan is a “throat fortress” connecting the Pacific Ocean, the East China Sea, and the South China Sea. For Japan, a cargo ship passes through the Taiwan Strait every 6 minutes, which is an important logistics transportation route; Taiwan’s proud semiconductor company TSMC is also an important link in the global supply chain, demonstrating Taiwan’s value to the world.

In his speech, Su Jiaquan said that in the past period of time not only faced the challenge of the epidemic, but also the expansion of authoritarianism put pressure on Taiwan and Japan, and he also recognized the importance of the unity of the international democratic camp. He thanked Japan for emphasizing its importance to the stability of the Taiwan Strait on many important occasions in recent years. Japan is also an important bastion of democracy. Taiwan is willing to work with Japan and like-minded partners to safeguard democratic values. He hopes that the two sides will deepen exchanges in various fields in the future and jointly promote the prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. and stability.

Liberty Times reported that President Tsai Ing-wen received the members of the Japanese delegation the day before and said that the partnership between Taiwan and Japan has become closer and closer in recent years, and he thanked the Japanese government for emphasizing the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in many important international arenas. And called on the international community to pay attention to the Taiwan Strait security issues.

She also emphasized that Taiwan continues to actively seek to join the “Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership” (CPTPP) and related regional economic and trade cooperation mechanisms, and hopes that the Japanese government, Congress and all walks of life will continue to support them.

Source: Watch China

Short URL for this article:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint is subject to Chinese authorization. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.