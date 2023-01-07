[China News Agency]Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on January 5 that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Ottawa on January 12. This will be Fumio Kishida’s first visit to Canada since he took office as Prime Minister in October 2021.

Japan holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) in 2023. Trudeau said he will meet with Fumio Kishida to discuss a series of priorities during Japan’s G7 presidency and how Canada and Japan can continue to cooperate closely. The two sides will also discuss issues such as the situation in Russia and Ukraine.

According to previous news released by the White House, Fumio Kishida will visit the United States on January 13 after this visit to Canada to meet with US President Biden.

Japan is Canada’s largest source of two-way foreign direct investment in Asia. In 2021, Canadian merchandise exports to Japan will be $14.5 billion and imports from Japan will be $15.5 billion. Canada’s main exports to Japan are agricultural products, energy, minerals and forestry products.