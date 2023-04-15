Home World Japanese Prime Minister Kishida was rescued after an explosion at a rally
World

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida was rescued after an explosion at a rally

by admin
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida was rescued after an explosion at a rally

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was rescued at a public rally on Saturday after a person threw what appears to be a low-yield, improvised explosive device, possibly a paper bomb or smoke bomb, at him. Kishida is unharmed and the person who threw the bomb was immediately arrested. At the moment it appears that there are no people injured.

The rally was being held outdoors in Wakayama, a city in western Japan, 65 kilometers southwest of Osaka. Some testimony they said they saw an object being thrown over the crowd in Kishida’s direction, and then heard a loud explosion. The first videos of the incident show how a lot of smoke developed in the area of ​​the explosion, while those present began to flee terrified.

Kishida was unharmed – it is not clear whether because the bomb was not very powerful or because he managed to repair himself – and was immediately removed. The person who had thrown the bomb was immobilized and arrested. The launch of a rudimentary bomb during the rally in Kishida could be a failed attack or a simple demonstrative act: to clarify this, it will be necessary to better understand how the rudimentary bomb was made and the intentions of the arrested person.

The event is extremely remarkable because only a few months ago, in July 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, from the same party as Kishida (the center-right Liberal Democratic Party), was shot dead while he was holding an outdoor public rally.

See also  Canada, remains of more than 700 people found on the site of a former school

You may also like

Gds: “Palermo, operation risk for Di Mariano: season...

A tax on dogs is being introduced in...

How many boiled eggs can be eaten |...

Bear alarm, Slovenia gives the go-ahead for the...

Ryanair and the world’s worst flight: accidents, reversals,...

Giampaolo Amato and the death of his mother-in-law:...

Avalanche in Valle d’Aosta: Bormio mourns Lorenzo Holzknecht,...

Daily horoscope April 15 | Fun

Ukraine latest news. Lula, the US stop encouraging...

The Weather in Sicily, drizzle and instability, stationary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy