Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was rescued at a public rally on Saturday after a person threw what appears to be a low-yield, improvised explosive device, possibly a paper bomb or smoke bomb, at him. Kishida is unharmed and the person who threw the bomb was immediately arrested. At the moment it appears that there are no people injured.

The rally was being held outdoors in Wakayama, a city in western Japan, 65 kilometers southwest of Osaka. Some testimony they said they saw an object being thrown over the crowd in Kishida’s direction, and then heard a loud explosion. The first videos of the incident show how a lot of smoke developed in the area of ​​the explosion, while those present began to flee terrified.

Kishida was unharmed – it is not clear whether because the bomb was not very powerful or because he managed to repair himself – and was immediately removed. The person who had thrown the bomb was immobilized and arrested. The launch of a rudimentary bomb during the rally in Kishida could be a failed attack or a simple demonstrative act: to clarify this, it will be necessary to better understand how the rudimentary bomb was made and the intentions of the arrested person.

The event is extremely remarkable because only a few months ago, in July 2022, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, from the same party as Kishida (the center-right Liberal Democratic Party), was shot dead while he was holding an outdoor public rally.