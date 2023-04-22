Japanese prosecutors are considering conducting a psychiatric evaluation on the suspect in the Wakayama case. He has been silent since his arrest – yqqlm

Original title: Japanese prosecutors are considering a psychiatric evaluation of the suspect in the Wakayama case. He has been silent since his arrest

According to Overseas Network, April 22, according to Japan’s “Mainichi Shimbun” report on the 22nd, in response to the explosion that occurred in Wakayama, Japan on the 15th, the Wakayama District Prosecutor’s Office is considering implementing a mental appraisal of the criminal suspect Ryuji Kimura. Kimura has remained silent since he was arrested on the 15th on suspicion of violently obstructing business.

It has been a week since the case happened. Because Kimura has not spoken yet, the police cannot know whether his actions such as preparing explosives were planned or not, and the motive for the attack. During the trial, whether Kimura has the ability to be responsible may become the focus of controversy, and the Wakayama Local Supervision Office is carefully considering whether to impose an appraisal lien on him. The so-called detention for identification refers to transferring the suspect to a medical institution through judicial procedures, and professional doctors will investigate the suspect’s mental state and living conditions.

Police investigators said they had confiscated steel pipes, black gunpowder powder and other tools found in Kimura’s home, and are currently investigating the specific lethality and structure of the tubular explosives that Kimura brought to the scene.

Kimura is 24 years old and unemployed. Japanese media revealed that Kimura had hoped to become a candidate for the Senate election in 2022, but according to the “Public Office Election Law”, he did not meet the age requirement of 30 years old and could not provide 3 million yen (about 150,000 yuan) commission. Kimura believed that his inability to run for election violated the Japanese Constitution’s “all people are equal under the law”. He himself suffered mental pain and demanded compensation from the Japanese government of 100,000 yen (approximately RMB 5,120).

