Title: Japanese Writer Seiichi Morimura’s Death Reveals Crimes of Japanese Army’s Bacterial Forces Invading China

Chinanews.com, July 24 – Japanese writer Seiichi Morimura, known for his impactful works, passed away today at the age of 90, as reported by Japan’s “Yomiuri Shimbun.”

Born in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, Morimura graduated from Aoyama Gakuin University and initially worked as a hotel waiter. However, in 1967, he took the literary world by storm with his debut book, “Metropolis.”

Throughout his illustrious career, Morimura penned numerous best-selling books, showcasing his exceptional storytelling skills. In recognition of his talent, he received the prestigious Edogawa Rampo Award in 1969 for “The Dead End of the High Level.” Four years later, his masterpiece, “The Structure of Corrosion,” earned him the Japan Mystery Writers Association Award.

One of Morimura’s most remarkable works was the 1981 publication “The Devil’s Feed.” This powerful novel shed light on the heinous crimes committed by the Japanese army’s bacterial forces during their invasion of China. The book’s revelation of the human experiments conducted by the army sparked significant social repercussions, unraveling a dark chapter in history.

Not only was Morimura’s written work impactful, but his stories also captured the attention of filmmakers and television producers. One of his adaptations, “Proof of the Wild,” featuring renowned Japanese actor Ken Takakura, gained immense popularity during its release.

Seiichi Morimura’s contributions to literature and his courage in exposing the truth will forever be remembered. His works continue to educate and serve as a reminder of the importance of understanding history’s darkest moments.

