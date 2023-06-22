Japan’s 211th National Assembly Closing Defense Expenditure Budget and Many Bills Voted and Passed – Teller Report

Japan’s 211th National Assembly closes defense budget and many other bills voted

CCTV news client Japan’s 211th regular session of the National Assembly closed on the 21st. The current session of the Diet voted through the candidate for the new governor of the Bank of Japan, the fiscal year 2023 budget that includes the highest defense expenditure in history, the revision of the Fukushima Reconstruction and Regeneration Special Measures Act, the related bills that allow nuclear power plants to operate beyond their service life, the Defense Industry Production Base Act, Various bills including the Act on Special Measures to Secure Increased Finance for Defense Expenses.

Among them, the content related to defense expenses was opposed by the opposition parties and the Japanese people. The Japanese opposition parties expressed their opposition by submitting the dismissal resolution of the chairman of the Finance and Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, the no-confidence resolution of the Minister of Finance, and the no-confidence motion of the Kishida Cabinet. Protest rallies have also been held in front of the Prime Minister’s official residence and in front of the House of Representatives Hall many times, expressing dissatisfaction with Japan’s increase in defense spending.

