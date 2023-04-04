Home World Japan’s 8,336-meter deep sea found a strange fish that instantly turned into a “jelly” when it left the water – Teller Report Teller Report
World

Japan’s 8,336-meter deep sea found a strange fish that instantly turned into a “jelly” when it left the water – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin
Japan’s 8,336-meter deep sea found a strange fish that instantly turned into a “jelly” when it left the water – Teller Report Teller Report

According to a BBC report on April 2, scientists discovered a strange fish called “snail fish” at 8,336 meters below the sea in southern Japan. Once this fish leaves the water, it will instantly turn into a “jelly shape”.

“Snailfish”. Source: BBC

Scientists said that they photographed this “snail fish” with a machine in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench in southern Japan, which is 8,336 meters below the sea. In addition, this number should be the deepest depth that existing fish can reach, which is 158 meters deeper than the 8178 meters previously observed in the Mariana Trench.

It is understood that there are about 300 species of “snail fish”, most of which are actually shallow water creatures. However, “snailfish” do not have swim bladders and plastic bodies, and are extremely adaptable. They not only adapt to life in the cold waters of the Arctic and Antarctic, but can also withstand the extreme pressure of the deepest trench in the world. A figure shows that in the sea below 8,000 meters, the pressure on fish is 800 times that of the sea surface.

However, this is also their fatal weakness. Once the extreme pressure of the surrounding environment is removed, they will become extremely vulnerable. As soon as it floats to the surface, it will quickly melt and become “gel-like”. (Jimu News reporter Hu Li)

Original title: A strange fish was found in the deep sea of ​​8336 meters in Japan, which “melts” as soon as it leaves the water, or it is the fish known to live in the deepest sea

See also  Japan's epidemic spreads, Toyota and other companies temporarily suspend production jqknews

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

You may also like

Trump will be detained today

Holland, passenger train crashes into a crane and...

It’s doomsday for Donald Trump. For the first...

WhatsApp, hidden chats are coming: no one reads...

Terra Amara spoiler, the beloved character falls from...

Studio Wildcard postpones ARK 2 to the end...

Rockin’ 1000 has opened the recruitment of international...

Georgia releases single and announces new album for...

A train derailed in the Netherlands | Info

A train derails in the Netherlands, one dead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy