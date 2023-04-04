According to a BBC report on April 2, scientists discovered a strange fish called “snail fish” at 8,336 meters below the sea in southern Japan. Once this fish leaves the water, it will instantly turn into a “jelly shape”.

“Snailfish”. Source: BBC

Scientists said that they photographed this “snail fish” with a machine in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench in southern Japan, which is 8,336 meters below the sea. In addition, this number should be the deepest depth that existing fish can reach, which is 158 meters deeper than the 8178 meters previously observed in the Mariana Trench.

It is understood that there are about 300 species of “snail fish”, most of which are actually shallow water creatures. However, “snailfish” do not have swim bladders and plastic bodies, and are extremely adaptable. They not only adapt to life in the cold waters of the Arctic and Antarctic, but can also withstand the extreme pressure of the deepest trench in the world. A figure shows that in the sea below 8,000 meters, the pressure on fish is 800 times that of the sea surface.

However, this is also their fatal weakness. Once the extreme pressure of the surrounding environment is removed, they will become extremely vulnerable. As soon as it floats to the surface, it will quickly melt and become “gel-like”. (Jimu News reporter Hu Li)

