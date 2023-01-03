Japan’s bird flu epidemic continues to expand and the scale of infection hits a new high

According to CCTV news client news, according to the Japan Broadcasting Association (NHK) report, a chicken farm in Chiba Prefecture, Japan confirmed the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza on January 2 local time, and the local government has decided to sanitize about 10,000 chickens Perform culling.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, from late October 2022 to January 3, 2023, during this bird flu epidemic season, 53 cases of bird flu outbreaks have been reported in chicken farms and other facilities in 23 first-level administrative regions in Japan, exceeding The highest record for November 2020 to March 2021. Up to now, the total number of poultry culled during this round of bird flu epidemic has reached about 7.74 million. If the scale of infection continues to expand, the total number of poultry culled this avian influenza epidemic season may exceed the historical record of approximately 9.87 million poultry culled from November 2020 to March 2021. (He Xinlei, headquarter reporter)

