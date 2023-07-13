Title: Japan’s Cooperation with NATO’s Asia-Pacific Strategy Raises Regional Tensions, Says Visiting Professor

Subtitle: Professor highlights the potential damage to regional stability caused by Japanese Prime Minister’s attendance at NATO summit

Tokyo, July 12 – Japan’s recent decision to cooperate with NATO’s Asia-Pacific strategy has drawn criticism for intensifying regional tensions, as it interferes in Asia-Pacific affairs. Professor Saizonji Akira from East Japan International University expressed concerns in a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency, stating that this move by Japan will not only aggravate military tensions but also complicate the regional security situation, posing a threat to regional stability.

Professor Saizonji highlighted that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s attendance at the NATO summit in Vilnius marked a departure from the country’s previous practice of not participating in such gatherings. He pointed out that Japan has aligned itself with the United States in foreign and military policies and actively seeks to engage NATO in military containment efforts, with the aim of preventing China‘s development and maintaining US hegemony.

The professor further argued that the United States‘ strategic mobilization in the Asia-Pacific region has already caused tensions, with most countries in the region unwilling to align themselves solely with the US. Saizonji criticized Japan’s decision to cooperate with NATO, a European-focused military organization, labeling it as foolish and counterproductive.

Saizonji emphasized that NATO is a remnant of the Cold War era and is fundamentally disconnected from the Asia-Pacific region. As tensions between major powers ease, he argued, military blocs such as NATO should naturally disintegrate. However, Japan’s decision to strengthen its alliance with the US and align itself with NATO only serves to escalate tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, going against the prevailing trend.

According to Saizonji, the people of the Asia-Pacific countries aspire to a peaceful development environment and joint economic growth. Japan’s cooperation with NATO in intervening in the region’s affairs brings the risk of military confrontation and conflicts. It is this approach that the Asia-Pacific countries firmly reject.

Finally, Saizonji called on Japan to reflect on its history of militarism and aggression, learn from past mistakes, and adopt a stance that rejects hegemony, embraces pacifism, and actively contributes to peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

In conclusion, Japan’s decision to align with NATO’s Asia-Pacific strategy has drawn criticism from Professor Saizonji Akira for exacerbating regional tensions and jeopardizing regional stability. The move, he asserts, risks bringing military confrontation and conflicts into a region that aspires towards peaceful development and economic growth.

Disclaimer: This article is copyrighted to Xinhua News Agency. Any reproduction or mirroring without permission is strictly prohibited. Authorized reprints should acknowledge the source as “Zhejiang Online” and retain the “Zhejiang Online” electric head.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

