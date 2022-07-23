(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Japan’s daily increase in confirmed cases hits a record high and New York City’s confirmed cases continue to surge

China News Agency, Beijing, July 21. Comprehensive news: The latest data from the World Health Organization website shows that as of 18:17 CET on July 20, the number of confirmed cases of the new crown worldwide increased by 995,354 compared with the previous day, reaching a total of 562,672,324 cases; The death toll increased by 1,745 to 6,367,793.

Asia: Japan’s daily increase of more than 150,000 cases hit a record high

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV (NHK) report, the number of new confirmed cases of the new crown in Japan exceeded 150,000 on the 20th, reaching 152,536, a record high. At the same time, the number of new cases in a single day in 30 prefectures and prefectures in Japan also reached the highest level in history, and the number of new cases in a single day in Osaka exceeded 20,000 for the first time.

The Japanese government will not introduce new restrictions for now, but will continue to use social networks to encourage the younger generation to get vaccinated, the report said. According to reports, the third-shot vaccination rate among Japanese young people is still between 30% and 50%.

In addition, due to factors such as returning home during the summer vacation, the contact between people has increased. The Japanese government plans to speed up the establishment of temporary free testing centers at major stations and airports, and focus on preventing infection among the elderly.

According to Thai media reports, the Genome Hospital of Mahidol University Hospital in Thailand released a report on the 20th that the first case of infection of the new subtype BA.2.75 of the Omicron virus strain was found in Trang Province in Thailand. Compared with the original strain, Omicron BA.2.75 has about 100 mutations and is more resistant to the vaccine.

It is also reported that in response to the increasingly severe new crown epidemic and the growing demand for medicines, the Thai cabinet recently approved the use of 3.995 billion baht (about 740 million yuan) from the Ministry of Health‘s 500 billion baht royal loan for the purchase of new crown pneumonia treatment. Drugs and supplies, including favipiravir and antigen rapid detection kits, will be implemented for 3 months (July to September this year).

A spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office of Thailand said that Prime Minister Prayuth Prayut has issued an epidemic prevention policy to the whole country, focusing on controlling the spread of the new crown epidemic. Follow up and assess outbreak risk.

According to Yonhap News Agency, according to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention Countermeasure Headquarters of South Korea on the 21st, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had added 71,170 new confirmed cases of new crown compared with 0:00 the previous day. The number of new cases in a single day decreased by 5,232 from the previous day, but it exceeded 70,000 for three consecutive days, 1.8 times that of a week ago (14th) and 3.8 times that of two weeks ago (7th).

Sun Yinglai, head of the social strategy team of the Central Emergency Response Department of South Korea, said on the 20th that workers with suspected symptoms of the new crown will go to work sick, but will increase the risk of group infection. Therefore, it is hoped that enterprises and small businesses will provide active assistance to jointly create “uncomfortable conditions”. just rest” culture.

In addition, all stores of major convenience store brands in South Korea will sell new crown self-test kits from the 20th to September 30th. According to the Korea Food and Drug Administration, the number of convenience stores selling COVID-19 self-test kits has expanded to 48,000 nationwide from the same day.

Americas: Infections surge in New York City, US

According to ABC News, the number of confirmed cases of the new crown in New York City continues to surge. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of the 20th, New York’s average seven-day case rate was 369.8 infections per 100,000 people, the second highest in the United States, after California.

According to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Health, the city’s average weekly case rate of 764.29 infections per 100,000 people in the unvaccinated population is higher than the case rate in the vaccinated and booster group. nearly three times. In addition, the hospitalization rate and mortality rate of unvaccinated people were also higher than those of vaccinated and boosted groups.

According to a report by the Latin American News Agency on the 20th, due to the slight rebound of the epidemic in Cuba, the country has decided to reinstate the mandatory wearing of masks in public transportation and day care centers. In addition, authorities are encouraging people to wash their hands frequently, wear masks in crowded places, and keep indoor ventilation.

Europe: Severe epidemic in Scotland, UK

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on the 20th that the recent severe epidemic in Scotland, the incidence of new coronary pneumonia in the region has increased for six consecutive weeks, and the number of new coronary patients in hospitals has continued to grow. In Scotland, about 1 in 16 people have been diagnosed with the new crown, according to the latest infection survey data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Oceania: Australia has more than 300,000 infections in 7 days

According to a Reuters report on the 20th, Australia is in the third wave of infections caused by Omikron BA.4 and BA.5, and the country has recorded more than 300,000 confirmed cases in the past seven days. Australia’s chief medical officer Paul Kelly has predicted that hospitalisations will soon hit a new high, urging businesses to let more staff work from home. (Finish)

