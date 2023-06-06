Japan’s discharge of sewage into the sea enters the final stage of strong opposition from the international community

Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (screenshot of social media)

Overseas Network, June 6th According to reports from Japan’s Fukushima TV station and South Korea’s Hankyoreh Daily on the 6th, in order to discharge nuclear sewage into the ocean, the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant has begun to fill seawater into the submarine tunnel, and the nuclear sewage is discharged into the sea. The plan has thus entered its final stage.

A number of Japanese media reported on the 5th that in the afternoon of the same day, the subsea tunnel connected to the ocean inside the Fukushima nuclear power plant had been excavated, and the staff had begun to inject seawater into it. The tunnel is 1 km long and is the core project for discharging sewage into the sea. When the tunnel is filled with seawater, the tunnel will be connected to the ocean, and all preparations for the discharge of nuclear sewage will be completed.

Tokyo Electric Power Company previously stated that related projects are scheduled to be officially completed by the end of June. The International Atomic Energy Agency has recently gone to Fukushima to conduct field inspections and will issue a final report in mid-June. The Japanese government may wait for the release of the report before forcibly discharging nuclear sewage into the sea.

In this regard, the international community strongly opposes it. More than 100,000 people have participated in the recent anti-nuclear sewage discharge signature campaign led by the Democratic Party of Korea. They held rallies in various places in Seoul, saying that “nuclear sewage discharge is an act of nuclear terrorism.” On June 3, a seminar on the discharge of nuclear sewage into the sea hosted by the Japan Bar Association was held online. Local congressmen from the Northern Mariana Islands of the United States participated in the meeting and opposed the discharge of the sea, saying that polluted water would be harmful to marine resources. Threats to livelihoods of residents.