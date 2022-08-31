- Japan’s epidemic has reached “disaster level”, and entry restrictions are still further relaxed!Epidemic prevention experts warn: the peak has not yet come Hangzhou Net
- Japan to allow entry of non-group tourists from September 7 Lianhe Zaobao
- Japan will increase the maximum number of daily entry to allow free travel 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- [New Coronary Pneumonia]Japan loosens border controls to open unguided group entry from September 7 | International Oriental Daily News
- ◤Global pandemic ◢ The upper limit of the number of entries is raised to 50,000 Japan reopens non-tour group entry | China News China Press
- See full coverage on Google News
See also NATO Summit in Madrid: from Ukraine to enlargement to Sweden and Finland, the topics on the agenda