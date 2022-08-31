Home World Japan’s epidemic has reached “disaster level”, and entry restrictions are still further relaxed!Epidemic prevention experts warn: the peak has not yet arrived – Hangzhou Net
World

Japan’s epidemic has reached “disaster level”, and entry restrictions are still further relaxed!Epidemic prevention experts warn: the peak has not yet arrived – Hangzhou Net

by admin
  1. Japan’s epidemic has reached “disaster level”, and entry restrictions are still further relaxed!Epidemic prevention experts warn: the peak has not yet come Hangzhou Net
  2. Japan to allow entry of non-group tourists from September 7 Lianhe Zaobao
  3. Japan will increase the maximum number of daily entry to allow free travel 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
  4. [New Coronary Pneumonia]Japan loosens border controls to open unguided group entry from September 7 | International Oriental Daily News
  5. ◤Global pandemic ◢ The upper limit of the number of entries is raised to 50,000 Japan reopens non-tour group entry | China News China Press
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  NATO Summit in Madrid: from Ukraine to enlargement to Sweden and Finland, the topics on the agenda

You may also like

Shamima Begum case, the BBC: “It was a...

Gorbachev, Putin’s message: “He faced great challenges”. Yellow...

Spain, a 20-month-old girl dies in a hail...

A Japanese company gets permission to continue investing...

Satellite photos of the Russian Third Army Corps:...

The rainy typhoon “Xuanlannuo” in the southwest of...

Gorbachev dead, farewell with the Kremlin “distinctions”

In Kherson the counter-offensive enters the third day

Spain, hailstorm with 10 centimeter grains: 20-month-old girl...

Japan supports African countries in launching CubeSats |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy