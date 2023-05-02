Japan’s finance ministers meet for first time in seven years ahead of Japanese prime minister’s visit to South Korea

02.05.2023

Japan’s and South Korea’s finance ministers met for the first time in seven years amid heightened regional tensions and a slowing global economy. It is generally believed that this is also a sign of further improvement in bilateral relations between Japan and South Korea.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) On the eve of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to South Korea next week, Japan and South Korea restarted the dialogue between the two countries’ finance ministers. The 56th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank Council is currently being held in Incheon, South Korea. The purpose of this annual meeting is to discuss how to deal with regional economic challenges and the possibility of defusing various shocks. The Japanese and South Korean finance ministers met during this period.

“As important neighbors, Japan and South Korea must cooperate, only in this way can we cope with the global economy and various regional and international challenges,” Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at the first meeting of Japanese and South Korean finance ministers in seven years. He said that in terms of global geopolitics, North Korea’s nuclear missile development program and Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine have all posed challenges. “This kind of development is also absolutely unacceptable to Japan. Japan and South Korea must jointly take countermeasures for this.”

South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said that in the field of chips and batteries, South Korea and Japan can carry out private and official partnerships. After the Japanese and South Korean finance ministers met, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that Japan and South Korea will restart the annual fiscal dialogue mechanism at an “appropriate time”. South Korea’s Ministry of Finance also stated that Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho will visit Japan within this year and hold talks with the Japanese Finance Minister again.

Japan and South Korea plan to strengthen cooperation in the field of chips and batteries.



The Asian Development Bank predicts that although the economic development of industrial countries will slow down significantly this year, thanks to the rapid recovery of the Chinese economy, the economies of developing Asia will achieve 4.8% growth this year, higher than last year’s 4.2% growth.

Also held on the same day, the trilateral meeting of the finance ministers of China, Japan and South Korea issued a statement saying: “Although China, Japan and South Korea have close economic and trade relations, over the past period of time, trade and service exchanges between countries have slowed down. Momentum.” China‘s finance minister and central bank governor did not attend the tripartite talks, but were attended by their deputies.

