Japan’s Fukushima Fishery Practitioners Resolutely Oppose Discharge of Nuclear-Contaminated Water into the Sea, Fearing Irreparable Damage to Livelihoods

Title: Fukushima Fishery Practitioners Resolutely Oppose Discharge of Nuclear-Contaminated Water into the Sea

Date: [Current Date]

Fukushima, Japan – The recent decision by the Japanese government to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea has sparked outrage and concern among Fukushima’s fishery practitioners. Already burdened by the devastating earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear power plant leaks over a decade ago, the fishermen are now bracing for another blow that could potentially destroy their livelihoods.

Takayuki Yanauchi, a local fishery practitioner and director of a fishery association in Onahama, Fukushima Prefecture, expressed his dismay at the government’s decision. He firmly believes that the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea would have catastrophic consequences for the local fishery industry, and therefore, he and his colleagues resolutely oppose this measure.

“Our opposition stems from our desire to continue selling seafood from Fukushima Prefecture in the market and for consumers to have trust in our products,” stated Yanauchi. He pointed out that if the seafood from Fukushima Prefecture loses consumer trust, it would severely impact the sales and income of fishermen in the region.

The impact of the earthquake, tsunami, and subsequent nuclear power plant accident in March 2011 had already devastated the fishing livelihoods of local residents. Fishermen were unable to go fishing for an extended period, and even after resuming their activities, the restrictions imposed on fishing quantity and species have hindered recovery. The marine fish catch in Fukushima Prefecture sharply dropped from 25,914 tons in 2010 to 5,525 tons in 2022, leaving fishermen hopeful for a return to normal fishing conditions rather than the prospect of nuclear-contaminated water being discharged into the sea.

Yanauchi acknowledged that the Japanese government and TEPCO had promised in 2015 not to discharge nuclear-contaminated water without obtaining the understanding of the fishermen. The disregard for this promise has tarnished the trust of fishermen in the government. Moreover, doubts persist regarding the effectiveness of the multi-nuclide treatment system in removing radioactive materials and maintaining long-term operational stability after discharge into the sea.

Despite numerous explanatory and exchange meetings held by the Japanese government, fishermen remain dissatisfied with the repetitive assurances provided. Yanauchi emphasized that for the sake of his own livelihood and the lives of future generations, he and many other fishermen have been actively campaigning to halt the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

“We have always hoped to restore purity to the ocean in Fukushima and prevent further harm to Fukushima’s fishermen,” Yanauchi passionately declared.

The fishermen of Fukushima Prefecture fervently implore the government to reconsider its decision and to explore alternative solutions that prioritize the safety and well-being of the region’s fishery industry and its associated communities.

Please note: The content in this article is sourced from “Jiangsudian, Xinhua Daily and its sub-newspapers” or “Xinhua Newspaper Network”. This news article is reprinted for informational purposes only and does not reflect the views or confirmed information of the Xinhua News Agency. Readers are encouraged to verify the content independently.

Disclaimer: The reprinted manuscript presented in this article represents the author’s personal views and does not bear any confirmation or guarantee of authenticity, completeness, or timeliness. Readers are advised to verify the information independently and exercise their own judgment.