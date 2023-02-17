

Japan’s H3 rocket No. 1 failed to launch successfully or hit Japan’s space strategy



Chinanews.com, February 17 (Xinhua) According to Kyodo News, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries failed to send the No. The aircraft was launched, but the earth observation satellite it carried could not be launched.

According to JAXA, although the main engine ignited successfully, the auxiliary solid rocket booster failed to ignite, and the detailed reason will be investigated later.

Relevant sources in the Japanese government said that they are coordinating to launch again in a week or two. The local JAXA public relations officer said: “It is also possible that the launch was stopped before the launch, and it is impossible to judge whether it failed.”

Chuan Taixuan, an honorary professor of JAXA, pointed out that “two possibilities can be thought of. The failure of the main engine caused the (ignition) command not to be issued, or the command was issued but the solid rocket booster failed to ignite.” Engine issues can take time.

The report pointed out that Japan plans to participate in the US-led lunar exploration program and other next-generation space development projects, and expand satellite launch commercial activities. The failure of the new rocket that plays a central role will deal a blow to Japan’s space strategy.

The H3 rocket No. 1 was originally planned to launch within 2020, but it was delayed several times due to the failure of the newly developed LE9 engine. It is related to the failure of the small rocket “Epsilon” No. 6 to launch a satellite in October 2022, and some parts have to be replaced. The development work is full of difficulties.

According to reports, H3 will also be used for the launch of JAXA’s new unmanned supply aircraft in the future to deliver supplies to the International Space Station and the US-led lunar base “Gateway”.

