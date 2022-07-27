Original title: Japan’s new crown confirmed daily record-breaking increase in Osaka’s epidemic alert level to the highest level

China News Service, July 27. According to comprehensive Japanese media news, as of 18:00 local time on the 27th, there were 209,694 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Japan, a record high.

Data map: In January 2021, people wearing masks on the streets of Tokyo, Japan.new crown

In addition, 25 prefectures across Japan recorded the highest number of new confirmed cases of the new crown that day.

According to Kyodo News, on the 27th, Osaka Prefecture, Japan held a meeting of the countermeasures headquarters and decided to raise the epidemic alert level to the highest “extraordinary situation” (red light) according to the independent standard “Osaka model” showing the extent of the epidemic. This is the first time Osaka Prefecture has raised its alert level to the highest level in three months.

From July 28 to August 27, Osaka Prefecture will ask seniors with a high risk of severe illness to avoid unnecessary non-emergency going out; it also calls on family members who live with them to avoid actions with a high risk of infection.

According to reports, the number of new infections in Osaka Prefecture has continued to increase since late June, and the data released on July 27 was 21,860. The hospital bed occupancy rate on that day was 52.0%, exceeding the 50% threshold for transitioning to an “extraordinary situation”.

