According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV report, on the 20th local time, Japan reported 253,265 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in a single day and 254 new deaths. At present, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Japan is 16,979,808, and the cumulative number of deaths is 36,850. Under the spread of the epidemic, the medical system in many places in Japan has also continued to face pressure.

On the 20th, the number of reported cases in five regions including Yamagata Prefecture and Miyagi Prefecture reached a new high since the outbreak; Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture still had more than 20,000 new cases in a single day. Among them, Tokyo reported 25,277 new cases on the 20th. In Tokyo, in order to avoid cross-infection with daily outpatient patients, the clinic only admits patients with new coronary pneumonia who need dialysis at night three days a week.

Shinya Suganuma, Director of Setagaya Department of Internal Medicine:We started at 19:00 (dialysis for new crown patients), which lasted about 5 hours, and ended at 0:00. When the staff got off work, the last bus was gone. I really hope the epidemic will end soon.

According to Japanese media reports, due to the spread of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, medical resources in many places in Japan continue to be tight. The 130 special beds for dialysis patients with new coronary pneumonia in Tokyo have been full for a month, and there are still about 170 people waiting to be hospitalized. .

