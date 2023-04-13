China News Agency, Tokyo, April 12 (Reporter Zhu Chenxi) The population statistics released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan on the 12th show that as of October 1, 2022, including foreign citizens living in Japan, the total population of Japan is 124.947 million people, a decrease of 556,000 compared with the same period of the previous year. This is the 12th consecutive year that Japan’s total population has declined.

Statistics show that as of October 1, 2022, the total population of Japan has decreased by 0.44% compared with the same period of the previous year. In terms of age composition, Japan’s population under the age of 15 accounted for 11.6%, and the population between the ages of 15 and 64 accounted for 59.4%, both of which set the lowest proportions on record. The population over the age of 65 accounted for 29%, and the population over the age of 75 accounted for 15.5%, both of which reached the highest record. In addition, the number of newborn babies in Japan has been lower than the number of deaths for 16 consecutive years.

In terms of gender composition, there were 60.758 million men, accounting for 48.6%; 64.189 million women, accounting for 51.4%. The sex ratio of the total population is 94.7 (female as 100). The male population decreased by 261,000 from the same period of the previous year, marking the 15th consecutive year of decline, and the female population decreased by 294,000 from the same period of the previous year, marking the 12th consecutive year of decline.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno said at a press conference in the afternoon that the declining birth rate is the biggest cause of population decline and should be a priority issue, and the government will take relevant countermeasures.

