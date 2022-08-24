Japan’s single-day death toll from new crown hits record high

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-24 22:42

Overseas Network, August 24. According to Japan’s NHK TV report on the 24th, on the 23rd, Japan added 343 new crown deaths in a single day, setting a previous record. Japanese experts believe that Japan has not yet reached the peak of infection, and the number of deaths may continue to increase.

Since the seventh wave of the new crown epidemic broke out in Japan, the number of deaths has continued to increase, and the number of new deaths from the new crown in a single day has exceeded 200 for a week in a row. Ichihiro Tateta, a member of the Japanese government organization sub-committee and a professor at Toho University, said: “Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the number of new coronavirus cases in Japan has exceeded 200,000 for several days in a row, and the peak of infection has not yet reached. The peak of death generally occurs. After the peak of infection, therefore, the number of deaths may increase in the future.”

Tateta also said that even if the number of severe cases of the new crown decreases, once the number of infected people shows an explosive growth trend, the epidemic will spread among the elderly or those with underlying diseases, and the number of deaths will increase accordingly. He called on the government to recognize this reality and implement basic prevention and control measures.