Title: China Criticizes Japan’s Subsidies to Fukushima’s Fishing Industry amidst Concerns over Nuclear Contamination

Date: July 14

In a recent press conference, China‘s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin expressed concerns over Japan’s decision to allocate a special fund of 80 billion yen (about 4.1 billion yuan) to subsidize the fishing industry in Fukushima. This move comes at a time when there are growing concerns about the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

During the press conference, a reporter raised the question about China‘s reaction to Japan’s decision. Wang Wenbin pointed out that if the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water into the sea poses no threat, then it should not affect the fishing industry in the Fukushima region. The fact that Japan is resorting to compensation indicates that the problem is indeed significant.

Wang Wenbin highlighted that not only people in China but also those in South Korea, Russia, Pacific island countries, the Philippines, Indonesia, Peru, and other nations along the Pacific Ocean vehemently oppose Japan’s plan to proceed with the sea discharge. He expressed disappointment that the Japanese government is ignoring the opposition both domestically and internationally. Furthermore, by establishing a “special fund” to quiet the voices of the Japanese people, Japan is disregarding the safety and interests of neighboring countries and Pacific island countries.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson warned that Japan’s actions, exchanging compensation for silence, will only intensify doubts and opposition from the international community. It signifies a disregard for the concerns and well-being of neighboring nations and Pacific island countries affected by the potential contamination.

The decision to provide subsidies to the fishing industry in Fukushima raises questions about the severity of the nuclear contamination issue and the environmental impact it may have on the region and beyond. The international community is closely observing Japan’s handling of the matter and the implications it may have for marine ecosystems and human health.

