Japan’s TEPCO insists on the plan to discharge nuclear polluted water into the sea- Shangbao Indonesia

[China News Agency]According to the “Nihon Keizai Shimbun” report on the 28th, the Tokyo Electric Power Company stated on the 27th that the time when the nuclear contaminated water storage tanks of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant reached its capacity limit was postponed from the originally expected “summer and autumn period of this year” to ” February-June 2024″. Despite the delay in the saturation of water storage tanks, TEPCO is still sticking to its plan to start discharging nuclear-contaminated water into the sea during the spring and summer of this year.

According to the Japan Broadcasting Association TV station, at present, there are more than 1,000 water storage tanks in the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, which are used to store nuclear-contaminated water that continues to increase every day. As of April 20, the total amount of nuclear-contaminated water stored has reached about 1.33 million tons, accounting for 97% of the total capacity of all water storage tanks. Despite the postponement of the time when the water storage tanks will reach capacity, Tepco said it will not change its plan to start discharging nuclear-contaminated water into the sea during the spring and summer of this year.

Tepco stated that it had previously calculated the saturation time of the water storage tank based on the addition of about 140 tons of nuclear-contaminated water per day. Due to the low rainfall last year and measures to prevent rainwater from flowing into the reactor building, the amount of new nuclear-contaminated water decreased every day. According to Japan’s Kyodo News, TEPCO estimates that if the daily average of newly added nuclear-contaminated water is 100 tons, the water storage tank will be filled around June next year. If the newly added nuclear-contaminated water is 140 tons per day, it will be filled around February next year.