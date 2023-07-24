Title: Japan’s Tepco Sets Indicator for Discharge of Contaminated Water from Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into Ocean

Date: July 24, 2022

The Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) in Japan has established an indicator for the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean, according to a report by Kyodo News on July 23rd. The announcement states that the discharge of radioactive tritium will be suspended when the activity of the radioactive substance tritium reaches a high value in the sea area surrounding the discharge port.

Tepco has specified that the target tritium activity levels should be 700 becquerels per liter of water in the sea area near the discharge outlet within a radius of 3 kilometers from the nuclear power plant, and 30 becquerels per liter of water in a 10-kilometer square on the side of the power plant facing the sea.

In line with the previous plan, Tepco will utilize a large volume of seawater to dilute the nuclear-contaminated water, thereby reducing the tritium activity to less than 1,500 becquerels per liter of water, which is one-fortieth of the national standard. The diluted water would then be discharged approximately 1 kilometer offshore via a subsea tunnel. Tepco stated that the decision to suspend emissions was made taking into consideration equipment constraints and uncertainties in previous measurements.

The issue of contaminated water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant has drawn international attention, particularly after reports of Tepco’s assurance that the water had been decontaminated and rendered harmless. The credibility of this claim has been widely questioned both domestically and internationally, with concerns raised by scientific communities as well. It is estimated that over 1.3 million tons of nuclear-contaminated water has been discharged, containing more than 60 types of radionuclides even after undergoing decontamination treatment in Japan. There are worries that these radionuclides may concentrate in marine products such as fish, shrimp, and shellfish.

As the controversy continues, it remains to be seen how Tepco will address the concerns raised by the international community and ensure the safety of the ocean environment surrounding the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Note: This article is the copyright of Overseas Network and unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

Writers: Wang Shanning, Li Meng.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

