Original title: Japanese media: Japan’s TEPCO will suspend the excavation of nuclear contaminated water drainage tunnels or postpone the discharge

　　Reference news network reported on December 4 According to a report by Kyodo News on the 3rd, Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power Company will soon suspend the excavation of the submarine tunnel through which nuclear contaminated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is discharged into the sea. Although about 80% of the 1-kilometer tunnel has been excavated, priority needs to be given to the works around the discharge outlet. The time to restart excavation will be around April next year, and the start of sea discharge “around spring next year” that the Japanese government and TEPCO are competing for is likely to be postponed until after summer.

According to the report, TEPCO fully launched the discharge equipment project of nuclear contaminated water in August this year, and as of December 2, it has excavated about 780 meters in the seabed. Work will be temporarily suspended at the stage of digging to about 800 meters.

According to reports, during this period, concrete and other reinforcement works will be carried out around the concrete “caisson” installed at the exit of the offshore subsea tunnel. It is expected to take about 4 months, but it may be delayed depending on weather and wave conditions.

According to reports, taking advantage of the shutdown period, the internal wall work of the shaft that injects nuclear contaminated water during discharge will also be implemented in advance.

It is reported that it is planned to restart the excavation of the tunnel around April next year when the two projects are completed, and the remaining 200 meters will be completed in 2 to 3 months.

