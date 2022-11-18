China News Agency, Beijing, November 18th. Comprehensive news: According to data from the WHO website, as of 17:42 Central European Time on the 17th (0:42 Beijing Time on the 18th), the number of confirmed new crown cases worldwide increased by 188,389 compared with the previous day. Cases reached 633,263,617; deaths increased by 544 to 6,594,491.

Asia and America: Japan’s weekly increase in confirmed cases ranks first in the world for two consecutive weeks

Kyodo News quoted WHO statistics on the 17th as saying that the number of newly confirmed cases in Japan in the week from November 7 to 13 increased by 25% compared with the previous week, reaching 503,766 cases. This is also the second consecutive week in Japan. Ranked first in the world. In addition, in the week from November 7 to 13, the number of new deaths in Japan increased by 41% compared with the previous week, ranking second in the world with 552 cases.

The World Health Organization is concerned that the number of confirmed cases may be lower than the actual number of infections due to the reduction of testing in countries. Reducing the work of virus gene analysis is more likely to lead to a lag in the process of discovering new mutant strains.

According to an analysis by an expert organization that provides advice to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, the number of confirmed cases among the elderly is increasing, the number of severe patients and deaths tends to increase, and the utilization rate of hospital beds across the country is also on the rise.

Statistics from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare show that in the week ending on the 16th, the number of confirmed cases reported in Japan was 1.24 times that of the previous week, and the other 46 prefectures outside Yamaguchi Prefecture all increased. Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato expressed concern about the next wave of the epidemic.

According to a report by Japan’s Jiji News Agency on the 17th, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government decided on the same day to raise the infection level of the new coronavirus to the “epidemic expansion period.”

South Korea’s Central Epidemic Prevention Headquarters reported on the 18th that as of 0:00 that day, South Korea had 49,418 new confirmed cases compared with 0:00 the previous day, with a total of more than 26.462 million confirmed cases; 63 new deaths, with a total of 29,925 cases.

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 17:21 on the 17th, Eastern Time, the United States has added 87,626 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, with a total of 98,237,039 cases; Up to 1,076,372 cases.

Africa and Europe: Many African countries have entered a new wave of epidemic peaks

According to the Associated Press, Ahmed Ogwell, acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on the 17th local time that in the past week, the number of newly confirmed cases in Africa has increased by 37%. “The new crown pneumonia epidemic is still with us, and some countries in Africa are entering a new wave of epidemic peaks. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

The report pointed out that only 25% of the people in Africa have completed the new crown vaccination, and less than 3% of the people have received booster shots. Ahmed Ogwell said national health agencies should increase testing to determine the spread of the new coronavirus.

The TASS news agency reported on the 17th that Russia had added 5,680 confirmed cases and 61 deaths in the past 24 hours. (Finish)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.