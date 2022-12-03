Home World Japan’s World Cup stocks rise after Japan upset Spain
Japan’s World Cup stocks rise after Japan upset Spain

Zhitong Finance APP learned that some sports and entertainment-related stocks in Japan rose after Japan upset Spain to qualify for the next round of the World Cup in Qatar. Among them, shares of CyberAgent Inc., which streams all games for free in Japan through its streaming service Abema, soared 7.3 percent. Elsewhere, sporting goods maker Mizuno Corp. rose 5.3 percent, while mini-bar chain Hub Co. gained 15 percent.

In this regard, Hideyuki Suzuki, general manager of SBI Securities Co., Ltd., said: “The theme of the World Cup and football is a short-term idea, but in the long run, the number of children who want to play football may increase, and we can imagine a scenario where Technology will gradually be integrated into sports, including metaverse applications.”

It is understood that the Japanese team defeated the Spanish team, the perennial strong team that won the World Cup in 2010, 2-1, and ranked first in Group E. Not only that, but this is the second victory for the Japanese team in the group stage, after the team also defeated the German team.

In addition, the Japanese team will face Croatia next week to enter the knockout stage of the World Cup. It is reported that Croatia ranks 12th in the FIFA world rankings and Japan ranks 24th.

