Jarabo “Everything Happens” (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro

For some time now, electronic proposals continue to appear in the Basque country that relate it to foreign influences with which they have nothing to envy. Intimacy, nostalgia and vaporous atmospheres come together in this first work by syrupnickname behind which is the Biscayan musician Jon Fernández, former member of Nazca and currently in Visoki Napon.

An introspective portrait based on synthesizers, effects, piano and samplers created in his home studio between 2019 and 2022. A confessional path that opens with “Despertar” with ambient and vaporwave as a background and that deals with topics ranging from the personal to collective themes such as the sentimentality of “Acariciar el sol”.

The air with very sentimental retro overtones of “El Color Verde” with that lyrics so in the vein of Spanish literature from the last century with memory as the main theme; “memory is an anchor, not in the sense of progress, but in the sense of who fixes”.

“La Isla” shares with the latter the fact that electronic bases and voice are in perfect balance. In “Caressing the Sun” and the “Walls of this house” he offers us a naked version of the inner world of this artist that brings him closer to artists like Washed Out who make his bedroom and laptop proposal an immersion through the sentimental path in each one of their songs.

A compact work that has its value in terms of the homogeneity of the proposal. Someone will say that he does not have a clear single, but it is this alienation of the coordinates of home-studio electronics together with the artist's personality that is where his great virtue appears. A nocturnal work that can recall the path of eighties soft pop bands a la Blue Nile but also with indietronica and glitch from two thousand years as probable inspiration.