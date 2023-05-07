Jared Vanderbilt is being called names on the Internet | Sports

The talented Lakers basketball player is not in the spotlight because of the game, but because of things that have little to do with basketball.

Source: Instagram/jvando_/printscreen

Los Angeles Lakers basketball players have an advantage in the series (2:1) over the current champion Golden State, but one of their players came into the spotlight for other reasons. Jared Vanderbilt (24) has become an object of ridicule on social networks because it was discovered that he borrows the clothes he wears to the matches and then returns them to the boutiques from which he took them.

Jared loves to brag about his styles and his Instagram account is full of photos of the outfits he wears to the games, and his little secret was revealed by the man who sold him one of the last pieces. Allegedly, Vanderbilt bought the outfit for two thousand dollars, used it for the game against Golden State, then returned it to the store and took back the money he invested in his appearance for that game.

“Nice boy. He bought $2,000 worth of clothes on Monday“, the worker wrote next to the photos and added: “He wore those clothes in the hall before and after the game, only to return them afterwards. I wasn’t in the store, but one of my colleagues took the clothes back. God knows why he did it. He just used the clothes. If I didn’t have a reason to hate the Lakers, I do now.”

This move by Jared Vanderbilt caused a lot of comments on social networks. And while many NBA fans commented that such a move was not decent at all, there were also those who extracted detailed numbers about his contracts. Two seasons ago, he earned around four million dollars in Minnesota, while his income in the Lakers is even higher. This season, Jared should for just under $4.4 millionwhile in the next season that amount will be around 4.7 million.

Vanderbilt was selected with the 41st pick in the 2018 draft, and has changed several teams in the NBA so far. Orlando chose him and immediately traded him to Denver, from where he even went to the Development League on loan three times. Later, he played for Minnesota, which also developed him on loan, and later for Utah, from where he joined the Lakers.