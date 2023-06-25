Jarnell Hughes breaks Linford Christie’s record | Sport

The whole world is talking about the race in New York and the historic success of Jarnel Hughes.

British sprinter Jarnell Hughes (27 years old) broke the national record in the 100-meter race, running that section in an incredible 9.83 seconds. Thus, he broke the record of the legendary Linford Christie, who ran the best race of his career in Stuttgart in 1993, in 9.87. That record was unattainable until this weekend, when the now 63-year-old Christie will have to hand over that throne to Hughes, who set the best time in the world this season at the race in New York.

Hughes is a long-established sprinter born in the Caribbean in 1995 and competes under the flag of Great Britain, although he also has Jamaican roots on his mother’s side. At the 2018 European Championships, he won gold in the 100m race as well as in the 4×100 relay, while in 2022 in Munich he also won gold in the 200m race as well as in the 4×100 relay.

He previously competed under the flag of his native Anguilla and won gold as a junior prospect and did not participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics simply because Anguilla was not a nation recognized by the International Olympic Committee. That was a big reason why he changed his citizenship and thus got into the situation of becoming the British national record holder this June. Check out the race where he made history:

