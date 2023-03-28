Home World Jasikevičius and a cheering partisan Sport
The coach of Barcelona is delighted with the atmosphere in Stark Arena.

Source: MN PRESS

“Congratulations to the players and fans, I also congratulate Partizan for creating this incredible atmosphere for basketball. It’s not easy, of course, but this is one of the most enjoyable games this season. Seeing this crowd here and seeing the atmosphere they create… This audience has an impact on all players. I played here when I had all the experience in the world, 20,000 people were inside officially, but we understand how many were actually inside the hall. Why are you laughing?” asked Jasikevicijus through the smile of Partizan spokesman Ivan Ivković.

“This atmosphere is magical, there is no other way to say it. Probably the best atmosphere in the world. It’s unbelievable, 20,000 people. What they have here is something special. Of course it has an impact and I think that was one of the key things. We had a very good game,” the Lithuanian added.

See how it was in Stark Arena:

