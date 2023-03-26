Home World Jason Isbell is the protagonist of a new HBO documentary
World

Jason Isbell is the protagonist of a new HBO documentary

by admin
Jason Isbell is the protagonist of a new HBO documentary

“Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed” will be a documentary that will analyze the singer’s creative process, his collaborative relationship with his wife Amanda Shires and more.

“Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed” can be seen for the first time on Friday, April 7 as part of The Music Box Series of Bill Simmons for HBO. “Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed” will focus on the creative process of Isbellhis collaborative relationship with the singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires (wife Isbell), and the recording sessions for his 2020 album.

Throughout the documentary, Isbell talks about growing up in rural Alabama, his struggles with alcoholism during his time playing with the band Drive-By Truckers and his fruitful but occasionally difficult creative association with Shires.

“Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed” has been directed and produced by Sam Jonesand the brothers Mark y Jay Duplass They were executive producers. The film includes interviews with Isbell y Shiresas well as the musicians Chad Gamble, Saddle Calf, Jimbo Hart, Derry DeBorja, Patterson Hoodthe producer Dave Cobb and the manager Traci Thomas.

See also  Korean media: Governor of Gyeonggi Han, Lee Jae-myung, resigns and concentrates on preparing for the presidential election

You may also like

In praise of ignorance.

Jokić’s teammate knocked over Janis | Sports

Kristijan Golubović filmed a dead dog and published...

“Not only Muleteers. From the Pierozzi twins in...

Payment of pensions for March 2023 | Info

Amici 22, second evening episode. Gianmarco and Piccolo...

The Russian oligarchs appeal to the Tar to...

Nick Cave announces tour with Colin Greenwood (Radiohead)

France, clashes between black-bloc and police at the...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Russia reiterates its willingness...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy