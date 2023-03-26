“Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed” will be a documentary that will analyze the singer’s creative process, his collaborative relationship with his wife Amanda Shires and more.

“Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed” can be seen for the first time on Friday, April 7 as part of The Music Box Series of Bill Simmons for HBO. “Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed” will focus on the creative process of Isbellhis collaborative relationship with the singer, songwriter and violinist Amanda Shires (wife Isbell), and the recording sessions for his 2020 album.

Throughout the documentary, Isbell talks about growing up in rural Alabama, his struggles with alcoholism during his time playing with the band Drive-By Truckers and his fruitful but occasionally difficult creative association with Shires.

“Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed” has been directed and produced by Sam Jonesand the brothers Mark y Jay Duplass They were executive producers. The film includes interviews with Isbell y Shiresas well as the musicians Chad Gamble, Saddle Calf, Jimbo Hart, Derry DeBorja, Patterson Hoodthe producer Dave Cobb and the manager Traci Thomas.

