Jason Isbell, Review of his album Weathervanes (2023)

Jason Isbell He is fully immersed in what is undoubtedly the sweetest moment of his career. A crest of the wave materialized in the inclusion of him as an actor in the next film by Martin Scorsese entitled “Killer Of The Flower Moon”; the premiere on HBO Max of the documentary about the recording of his previous work “Reunions” (20) (not counting “Georgia Blue” his cover album of 2021) and the recent and splendid edition of the album that concerns us together with those who are already his regulars The 400 Unit.

“Weathervanes” is a record that, despite maintaining the essence of the compositional touch of Jason Isbell intact, presents novelties. For now, the author himself decides to do without the figure of a producer like Dave Cobb, to take charge himself of directing the rhythm of the recording of the album. And he has done it, although it seems contradictory, to lose prominence. To give more space to the musicians who accompany him and make the songs closer to what they are later live. Thus, his already inseparable The 400 Unit have had more time to take over the boss’s compositions and provide that band touch that is noticeable and a lot in songs like “King Of Oklahoma”, “When Where Close“, “This Ain’t It” or that final seven-minute coda called “Miles” which pays homage to Neil Young without dissimulation.

for his part Jason Isbell he continues to maintain that house-brand confessional touch that he plays so favorably in his songs. A way of composing that makes it human and close to the listener, without looking for comfortable situations and dealing with themes that, being personal, take on that universal aspect in which many feel identified. That is the power of Jason Isbelll’s writing that he has no qualms about taking all the demons out of him for a walk, as can be seen in the fabulous HBO Max documentary that we referred to at the beginning. This time, Jason has not shied away from issues as thorny for Yankee puritanism as abortion (“White Beretta”) or the fear of taking your children to a school that could be attacked on the least expected day by a madman with an automatic submachine gun and cause a massacre (“Save The World”).

And then, of course, there are the songs. those in which Jason Isbell he overturns all his southern wisdom, giving them that personal touch that elevates him to the altar of the classic troubadours of his country, displacing luminaries like Ryan Adams or Josh Ritter. Wonders like the ones mentioned above “King Of Oklahoma”, “Save The World” o “When Where Close“ they are worth their weight in gold and certify that this man is touched by the wand of genius.

