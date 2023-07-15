Javier Corcovado, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

“Forbidden Music” (Liburuak, 23) is the autobiography, written in the third person and in the form of a novel, of Javier Corcobado (Frankfurt, Germany, 1963). A book of no less than eight hundred and sixteen pages, as excessive (in everything) and magnetic as its author.

Written from the guts and with poignant honesty, “Forbidden Music” narrates with lyricism and detail the life of a very unique creator, like no other in our country. Good excuse for an interview that we developed through a questionnaire, at the request of the artist.

How long did it take you to write the book and why did you decide that this was the right time to write your biography?

I started in confinement, in May 2020. As I knew that the impossibility of going on stage was going to last for a long time, I launched myself to write a new novel. At first it was a science fiction story, but I began to involve real characters, including me and my family… I don’t know how it happened that I started talking about my life, and after a few months I eliminated fiction and wrote about my reality, Yes, novel. I wrote on and off throughout 2020, 2021, and 2022, but have really finished it this year. The pandemic gave me the necessary time to dedicate myself solely to writing, working on other things, and attending to household chores.

The book has more than eight hundred pages. Weren’t you afraid that it would be excessively long? Did you debug something from an initial version, or is it as we can read it?

The novel originally exceeded 1,100 pages. I made a reduction myself, but it still seemed too long to Liburuak, the publisher. There was a time when they thought of publishing it in two volumes. I was glad to know that it would finally be published in one.

“I like to get on stage, it’s my habitat, but the process until stepping on the stage becomes tedious”

Why did you give it a time-skip format, and not strictly chronological?

In my first fiction novel, “Love is not in time” (05), I decided that chronological alterations, apart from being a mockery of love towards time, managed to surprise the reader, create suspense and keep them from boredom. Something like this also happened in “La música prohibida” in the original manuscript delivered to the editor Pablo Salgado. When the PDF reached the printer, a kind of random intervention and quantum mechanics occurred, which rearranged the chapters without human intervention, and both the publisher and I assumed the result to be providential. For this reason, in the Spanish edition, these chronological jumps are accentuated more, because there is a neo-Dadaist disorder in the numbers of the chapters. This surprise of fate makes reading more fun and gives the reader three different ways of reading it: first, following the order of the pages, avoiding paying attention to the numbering of the chapters; second, following the order of the chapters, which invites you to skip pages forwards and backwards, and third, following the order that the reader wishes, as long as the first five chapters are read in order and the last five as well . I recommend tearing out the pages that start both the 20th century and the 21st century. However, the Mexican edition is faithful to the original manuscript.

Why did you decide to write it in the third person? To mark some kind of distance? To give it an appearance of objectivity? Did your previous literary work influence you?

I started in first person, and after almost two hundred pages, I decided that I had to assume the role of narrator, which gave me a lot of work. Once that obstacle was overcome, everything flowed.

In the book you describe your many addictions in great detail, but at the same time I am surprised by your extraordinary memory to remember everything and novelize it. Did you use to take notes in a journal, like accounts in one of the chapters, or has there been subsequent work to fill in memory gaps?

I have been writing a diary since 2001, I had to remember and fictionalize all of the above, for this I strove to consult old handwritten notebooks, investigate the family past and invent to a certain extent past and future.

Many of us were unaware of your three suicide attempts. Above all, the circumstances of one of them, throwing you from a fifth floor. As you explain well in the book, it seems that death did not want you. Do you feel grateful that it was so?

I feel very grateful because if I had not survived those multiple suicide attempts, I would not have entered the universe of true love, which is where I am now and from which I can create with total freedom.

You allude to the archangels and their protection on more than one occasion. Do you think there is something beyond, call it providence or whatever you want, that has watched over you?

Actually, this book tells the story of a seraph incarnated in person who experiences a whole life inside a body that he does not know how to manage properly until he reaches maturity and assumes his seraphic and human condition after the death of his father, who was left with him. appears ephemerally reincarnated as a fly. The archangel couple is more protagonist than it seems.

One of the things that I have liked and impacted the most is the relationship with your parents: they were always there to help you, in their own way, and you were always with them when they began their slow physical decline. In fact, you go so far as to say that over time you learned to appreciate the natural family more, because when you were young you used to appreciate more the family you chose (friends, groupmates). Is that one of the best lessons life has given you?

Yes, it’s a great lesson. The family is very important, it is very powerful if it is united. It forces you to be a better person. It is difficult to survive in this dystopian world on an individual basis.

You don’t mince words when it comes to qualifying the managers you’ve had throughout your career. Who do you think he was the best? And the worst?

I have suffered from the manager figure since I was fourteen years old, when I was part of a professional skate team that was sponsored by two brands. My first manager in the music industry was Jesús Rodríguez Lenin, who got GASA and DRO interested in “Mar Otra Vez”. I think all the managers I’ve had started well, but ended up corrupting and looking more for them than for the artist, as is logical. There was a very good one who left us years ago, he was from Utiel and his name was Luis Escamilla. One of the best was Ana Diaz. Also Eli and Barnaby from Mercury Wheels, Sabine Ecomard, et cetera. I prefer to omit the worst, they know perfectly well what they did not do well.

Who would you say are the best people you’ve come across in the music business?

I owe a lot to Alfonso Pérez, from GASA. Thanks to him I started a recording career. And to his wife, Cristina Lliso. I also admire Javier Piñango, who bravely launched himself with Triquinoise, and I have come across producers from whom I learned a lot: Gonzalo Lasheras, Ollie Halshall, Suso Saiz, Gerry Rosado…

Mexico is a constant presence, with massive concerts, sometimes even physically dangerous due to the passion of its audience. Do you think that Mexico has been in some way a blessing or a salvation in your career?

It has undoubtedly been a blessing, ever since a music lover named Alejandro Ruiz took me to Mexico City in 1992, accompanied only by Javier Arnal on guitar. I don’t really know why, there they took my lyrics and my music very seriously, and the audience has grown exponentially over the years. This does not prevent me from having a loyal audience in Spain, which I sense is also growing, since my music passes from father to son, and now I am in good hands to disseminate it properly.

Looking back in time, what do you think is the best stage of your career?

The best stage of my career is always yet to come.

Have you always (or often) felt like an outsider within the Spanish music scene? If so, do you think that the intermittence when it comes to earning a living with music, having to resort to other jobs that had nothing to do with it, has been the price to pay?

It’s been wonderful working in so many different fields and getting to know how people make a living and appreciating the little things. The musical world is very closed and is almost always monotonous, motley and boring. I like to get on stage, it’s my habitat, but the process to step on the stage becomes tedious. Even so, I already know how to cope with joy at this point. My life is based on creation and I still have a lot to say…

Your close relationship with a city, Valencia (partly because it is also mine), has caught my attention, where you have always had good friends, including like-minded musicians, such as Fitzcarraldo, Carmina Burana or La Muñeca de Sal. Although you have never lived in it. Is there anything that particularly draws you to her, aside from those personal and professional connections?

Let’s say that I have lived in Valencia, since I lived in Utiel for a whole winter in the mid-eighties. At that time I gave many concerts in Levante and I was well received. I have had many friends there, both in relation to music and personally.

Is there something in your personal and/or professional life that you particularly regret? And on the contrary, something that makes you feel very proud?

I ipso facto regret the damage I may have caused someone. If I am aware of it at the same moment, I quickly ask for forgiveness and make an act of love in return. I feel proud of my family, it is something splendid.

