Javier Milei: The Right-Wing Populist Surprising Argentina’s Presidential Elections

Javier Milei, a right-wing populist candidate in Argentina, has emerged as the surprise contender in the country’s presidential elections. After receiving the most votes in the primaries and dominating the public agenda in recent weeks, Milei presents himself as an “outsider” with an aggressive and direct speech against traditional politicians. His rhetoric and style are often compared to other far-right leaders such as Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro. However, while there are similarities, there are also notable differences between Milei and these politicians.

One similarity between Milei, Trump, and Bolsonaro is their opposition to socialism and communism. Milei has declared his alignment with the United States and Israel and has emphasized his rejection of communism. Trump has repeatedly stated that the United States will never be a socialist country, while Bolsonaro has positioned himself as a defender of Brazil against socialism.

José Natanson, director of The diplomatic world, points out that there is a family resemblance among far-right leaders worldwide, but there are also many differences. Milei defines himself as a “libertarian liberal” and an “anarcho-capitalist,” advocating for market freedom and a minimal state. While he expresses his admiration for Trump and Bolsonaro and shares some common points with them, there are ideological nuances that set them apart.

Milei’s rise to prominence is similar to that of Trump and Bolsonaro, with all three experiencing a rapid surge in popularity in a short period of time. Natanson explains that this underestimation and disbelief in their potential to become leaders is a common thread among these politicians.

Another shared characteristic among these politicians is their aggressive and derogatory rhetoric towards their opponents, whom they refer to as the establishment or the political caste. They also criticize and attack the media. However, these modes of communication are not exclusive to them, as other far-right leaders around the world employ similar tactics.

The discursive closeness between these leaders allows for interaction and mutual support. They congratulate each other on their victories and publicly express their support. While this support may not directly influence the voters, it can manifest in various forms, such as electoral technology, surveys, consultants, or economic support.

In terms of economics, Milei’s proposals align with reducing public spending, opening the economy, and privatizing state companies. However, his proposal to dollarize the Argentine economy sets him apart as it has never been promoted on such a large scale. Additionally, Milei’s emphasis on a unilateral opening of Argentina to the world distinguishes him from Trump and Bolsonaro, who prioritize local industry growth.

Ultimately, Milei’s economic ideas appear to be more liberal than those of Trump and Bolsonaro. While all three are right-wing populists, Milei’s approach leans more towards liberalism in economic matters. Nonetheless, Milei’s candidacy represents a significant presence of right-wing populism in Argentina’s political landscape.

