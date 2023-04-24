Jaylen Branson leads the New York Knicks into the NBA playoffs | Sports

Branson has shown this season that he is an incredible basketball player and is leading the Knicks.

Source: Profimedia

The Mavericks decided to waive this summer Jaylen Branson and they don’t offer him the money that the Knicks offered him ($102 million) and that can be a historic mistake by owner Mark Cuban. Not only has his team experienced a fiasco with two stars this season (Doncic and Irving), but Branson is proving to them all the time that they underestimated him – and that he may be worth a lot more money since he is on his way to bring joy to the Knicks.

New York defeated Cleveland 102:93 (30:23, 24:22, 19, 26, 29:22) and thus took a 3:1 lead in the series, so now they only need one more victory to reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

It was Branson who was the best actor of the match since he was in “Madison Square Garden” scored 29 points (in addition to six rebounds and six assists), while on the other side he completely failed Donovan Mitchell. He “disappeared” and the match ended with only 11 points (5 out of 18 field goals) and with such a game, the Cavaliers had no chance to lead the game even to an exciting finale, so they will have to “get out” on their own field.

Besides Branson, Berret scored 26 points, and Hart added 19, while on the other side, Cleveland was led by Garland with 23 points and ten rebounds. If Mitchell does not wake up, New York can dream of the semifinals of the East where potential rivals are Milwaukee and Miami (1-2).