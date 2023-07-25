Jaylen Brown the highest paid basketball player | Sport

Boston Celtics basketball player Jaylen Brown is the highest paid player in NBA history.

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokić, with his contract of 276 million dollars for five years, is no longer the highest paid in the NBA. Boston Celtics basketball player Jaylen Brown will earn more than him, who will be paid an incredible sum of 304 million dollars for the next five years.

This news will probably surprise many, because the previous record holder was a two-time MVP of the NBA and the current NBA champion, and as of this Tuesday, the record is in the hands, wallet and bank account of a player who is not even the best on his team, in which Jason Tatum is the first star.

However, Brown’s agent Jason Glushon did a wonderful job and provided his player with money that no one has ever made from basketball. He was “qualified” for that by the fact that last season he was voted to the second best NBA team, together with Tatum, who will receive this much and probably even more money next summer.

Braun averaged 26.6 points last season, and according to his previous contract, he is due $31.8 million. After that, he starts a huge jump, so he will earn 52.3 million in 2024/25, and 69.1 million in the season after. With Brown in the team, the Celtics still failed to take advantage of his good plays and enter the grand finals last season, where the Miami Heat shockingly entered instead.



See description

JOKIĆ IS NO LONGER THE HIGHEST PAID BASKETBALL PLAYER IN THE WORLD: The biggest contract in the history of basketball was signed

Hide description

Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 1 / 15 Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 2 / 15 Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 3 / 15 AD Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 4 / 15 Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 5 / 15 Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 6 / 15 AD Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 7 / 15 Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 8 / 15 Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 9 / 15 AD Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 10 / 15 Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 11 / 15 Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 12 / 15 AD Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 13 / 15 Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 14 / 15 Source: Kurir / Nemanja NikolićNo. image: 15 15 / 15 AD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

