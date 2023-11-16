Jean Alain Rodríguez Denies Allegations of Corruption and Persecution

The former Attorney General of the Republic, Jean Alain Rodríguez, addressed allegations of corruption against him in a recent speech. Speaking on his YouTube program, “Law and Justice,” Rodríguez denounced the accusations as false or manipulated to portray him in a negative light. He repeatedly referred to the case as being driven by “revenge” though he did not specifically name those behind it.

Rodríguez also addressed specific accusations, including the purchase of anti-drone devices for security purposes. He claimed the devices were intended for the Attorney General’s Office and Presidential Palace, with one being used for former President Danilo Medina Sánchez’s security. Additionally, Rodríguez mentioned being denied access to his children during his 18 months of detention, as well as being subjected to poor treatment and ridicule by security agents.

Regarding allegations of illicit enrichment, Rodríguez stated that the court-appointed expert found no evidence of wrongdoing in his finances. However, the court attorney countered this statement, claiming that the alleged “judicial expert” was a creation of Rodríguez’s defense.

Throughout his program, Rodríguez admitted to making mistakes in trusting certain individuals but maintained that he had not committed any crimes. He also apologized to citizens on behalf of the political class, stating that the people should not be held responsible for the actions of politicians.

Rodríguez’s address comes as the case against him, led by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), continues to unfold. The former Attorney General remains adamant that he is innocent and is fighting against what he perceives as vengeance-driven persecution.