Jean Carroll testified about Trump’s rape | Info

Jean Carroll testified against Donald Trump on Wednesday, confirming that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-90s.

Elle magazine columnist Jean Carroll testified Wednesday in a defamation case against former President Donald Trump, who denied that he raped her because she was not his “type.” The columnist repeated in front of judges what she had been saying for years: that the former president Trump raped in the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-90s.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and destroyed my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back,” she testified.

In 2019, Carol wrote a cover story for New York magazine detailing her forced encounter with Trump nearly 30 years ago. She has since sued the former president for defamation, twice, after he denied the allegations, saying in part that she was not his “type.” A 2022 New York law also allowed her to sue him for abuse.

Carroll said at the trial that the meeting with Trump started out friendly. She said she and Trump “run in the same circles in New York,” so when he saw her at the grocery store, Trump exclaimed, “Hey, you’re the advice lady.”

Trump asked her to help him choose a gift for his wife and she was flattered. She then agreed to go to the underwear section and try something on.

“I like to give advice, and Donald Trump asked me for advice on buying gifts“, Carroll said, the Washington Post reported.

Trump then allegedly attacked her in the cabin where he raped her. For years, she blamed herself for the incident and said the experience left her “incapable of ever having a romantic life again.” She also wrote in her cover story that she never had sex again.

At least 26 women have accused Trump of sexual assault, and he has denied all the allegations and threatened to sue the women who made them. Trump accused Carroll of lying to sell books.

Trump also addressed two questions that Judge Louis Kaplan ordered to be kept from the jury, CNBC reported. One is whether the dress Carol saved from that day has genetic material that could be linked to Trump, and the other is that Democratic donor and LinkedIn co-founder Reed Hoffman helped fund her lawsuit.

Trump also refused a request to have his DNA tested on the dress. Earlier this year, Judge Kaplan essentially closed the book on the DNA debate by saying that neither side of the lawsuit had decided to make DNA an issue in the case.

