Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalized, “serious” situation

Listen to the audio version of the article

The former president and co-founder of the National Front, Jean-Marie Le Pen, was hospitalized after a heart attack.

According to what the newspaper Le Parisien learned from sources close to the family, it is a “serious alert”.

According to sources cited by the weekly Le Point, Le Pen was hospitalized in a hospital in the Paris region after suffering illness at his home in Rueil-Malmaison, in the residential suburb of the French capital.

“A severe state of exhaustion, perhaps of a cardiac nature, prompted the doctors to hospitalize him immediately,” said a friend of the founder of the Front National.