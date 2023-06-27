Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide was made possible by the negligence of New York prison guards

The suicide of financier Jeffrey Epstein, which took place in August 2019 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, was made possible by the negligence of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the US government agency that manages federal prisons, and the New York prison guards . This was stated by an investigation by the inspector general of the US Justice Department, the control body of the American equivalent of the Ministry of Justice.

Epstein was in prison on sexual exploitation charges, was at the center of a major court case, and was one of the most notorious inmates in the United States at the time of his death. He had already tried to kill himself a few weeks earlier and for this he should have been subjected to special checks by the prison guards. On the contrary, according to Inspector Michael Horowitz’s conclusions, many conditions occurred which allowed him to kill himself: he did not have a cellmate; there were extra sheets in the cell that Epstein used to kill himself; almost all surveillance cameras were not working in the cell unit; one of the guards on duty at the time had been working 24 hours. According to what Horowitz discovered, if the guards fatigued by excessively long shifts had carried out the checks on the cells as they were supposed to, Epstein would not have had the extra sheets available.

In the conclusions of his report, Horowitz recommended indicting four people who worked at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. So far only the two guards who were on duty the night Epstein died have been tried: the case ended without convictions in January 2022 because the two guards chose to settle, admitting that they had not checked every thirty minutes what Epstein was doing. as they should have, and that they forged that night’s records to make it appear they had. The two guards subsequently quit their jobs in the prison system.

Horowitz’s report also says that the problems that made Epstein’s death possible were not just the New York prison (now closed), but the entire federal prison system, which is understaffed and with many known cases. of abuse among the guards.

Where to ask for help

If you are in an emergency, call 112. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call Telephone Amico on 02 2327 2327 or via the internet from hereevery day from 10 to 24.

You can also call the association Samaritans on 06 77208977, every day from 13 to 22.

